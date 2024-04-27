Callan Capital LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VDE stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

