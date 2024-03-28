Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
