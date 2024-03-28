Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.