iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.81

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1010006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.