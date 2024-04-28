Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

