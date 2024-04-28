Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ALGS opened at $0.78 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 607.03%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

