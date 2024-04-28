Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

