Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.19. Avalon GloboCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

