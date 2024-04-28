Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Price Performance

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

