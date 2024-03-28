Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 47,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $7,357,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.33. 6,418,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,467,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

