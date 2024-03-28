Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 128,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,797. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.