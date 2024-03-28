Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.93

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 2615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,408,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $885,000.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile
The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.
Featured Articles
