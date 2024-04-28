TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.12

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. TRON has a market cap of $8.69 billion and approximately $209.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,558,478,320 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.