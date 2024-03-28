NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 171,107 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.