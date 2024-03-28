Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,412 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 1,966,184 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

