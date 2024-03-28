Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB remained flat at $288.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,879. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $288.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.21 and a 200 day moving average of $256.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.