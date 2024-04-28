Short Interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Expands By 168.0%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the March 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iCoreConnect

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iCoreConnect by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iCoreConnect during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iCoreConnect during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

iCoreConnect Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ICCT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.