Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $4.70 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 785.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

