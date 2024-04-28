Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 46.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,499,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 790,758 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 552,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128,703 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

