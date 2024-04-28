MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

