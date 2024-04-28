Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance
Shares of HCNWF opened at 0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.15. Hypercharge Networks has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 1.86.
About Hypercharge Networks
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hypercharge Networks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.