Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,408,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

