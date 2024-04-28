Bailard Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

