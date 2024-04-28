ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $19.76 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

