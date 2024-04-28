Bailard Inc. Makes New $516,000 Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

