UBS Group Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $5.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

QuantumScape Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of QS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 204.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 48.0% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 99.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

