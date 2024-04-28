Bailard Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

