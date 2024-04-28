Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $364.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.