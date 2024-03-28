Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 581,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

