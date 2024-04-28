Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

