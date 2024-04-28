Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.