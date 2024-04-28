Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPTLF remained flat at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Northam Platinum has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.30.
About Northam Platinum
