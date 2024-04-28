Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Northam Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPTLF remained flat at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Northam Platinum has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

About Northam Platinum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.