Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.4 %

CXM opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.