MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
MLKN stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
