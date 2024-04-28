Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Okta worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,267 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Okta by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $92.29. 793,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.