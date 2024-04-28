Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.59 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 612,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,377 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 359,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

