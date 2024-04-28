Core Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 602,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 719,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

