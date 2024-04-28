Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $723.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

