Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

