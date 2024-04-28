Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 6,662.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,785. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

