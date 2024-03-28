Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Eric Bjerkholt Purchases 2,000 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 782,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 320,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

