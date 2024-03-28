Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

