Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $81,327.84 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 932 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $22,880.60.

Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

