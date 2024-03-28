MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Mary Verschuer Acquires 25,503 Shares

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) insider Mary Verschuer acquired 25,503 shares of MaxiPARTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$60,697.14 ($39,671.33).

MaxiPARTS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.

MaxiPARTS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. MaxiPARTS’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes.

