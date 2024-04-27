Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $522,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

LLY opened at $733.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $761.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $380.77 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

