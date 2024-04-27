Herold Advisors Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

