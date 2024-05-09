Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.35. 1,753,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,195. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

