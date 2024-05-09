E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.30. 1,460,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

