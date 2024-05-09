E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 5,700,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,166. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

