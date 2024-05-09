Citigroup Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

SNDX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

