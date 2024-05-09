E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Copart by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Copart by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 398,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 182,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 962,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 3,365,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

