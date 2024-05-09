E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Unity Software stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 14,481,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

